About this product
1g Whipped Badder with Diamonds
Mellowed with the unexpected creme of Banana OG, its the tartness of Key Lime Pie that you'll first taste. Banana Lime is an indica leaning hybrid in a Whipped Badder consistency with micro-diamonds. Perfect for lining your joint paper or dabbing on its own.
Mellowed with the unexpected creme of Banana OG, its the tartness of Key Lime Pie that you'll first taste. Banana Lime is an indica leaning hybrid in a Whipped Badder consistency with micro-diamonds. Perfect for lining your joint paper or dabbing on its own.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Pacific Reserve
Our Hybrid Greenhouse is a state-of-the-art facility located in Monterey County. Free of salts, we grow each plant in its own pot of organic soil with organic nutrient using chemical-free pest control.
State License(s)
C11-0000136-LIC