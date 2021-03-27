About this product
Like the Eighth, this Chem pheno is an INDICA.
A quarter, rolled.
10 x 0.7g prerolled joints.
This Indica features an unmistakable presence of pine on the inhale with a pungent taste that coats the back of your throat on the exhalation. Chem is known for its classic traits of stopping stress as it elevates your mood.

Pacific Reserve
Our Hybrid Greenhouse is a state-of-the-art facility located in Monterey County. Free of salts, we grow each plant in its own pot of organic soil with organic nutrient using chemical-free pest control.

C11-0000136-LIC