A blissful infusion of flower and crumble. Featuring the familiar flavors of pineapple and blueberry, Dream Berries surprises with a spritz of crisp citrus that’s saved for your exhalation. Cultivated to calm the spirit and opens creative pathways in the mind, Dream Berries consists of .7g of Pacific Island flower that is rolled with .3g of Blue Dream Crumble.
Our Hybrid Greenhouse is a state-of-the-art facility located in Monterey County. Free of salts, we grow each plant in its own pot of organic soil with organic nutrient using chemical-free pest control.
