About this product
An intensely psychoactive and euphoric experience, Face Mints is a great choice for those managing physical discomfort or those looking to experience a lazy weekend. Parent genetic Face Off OG provides an earthy inhale which cools off to a wintergreen exhalation thanks to Kush Mints. With a 30% lift from the THC percentage to Total Cannabinoids, Face Mints will be enjoyed by the experienced consumer.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Pacific Reserve
Our Hybrid Greenhouse is a state-of-the-art facility located in Monterey County. Free of salts, we grow each plant in its own pot of organic soil with organic nutrient using chemical-free pest control.
State License(s)
C11-0000136-LIC