About this product
Badder
This is an elixir of gasoline. Potent, Fat Banana provides multiple options for the flower consumer; spread it like frosting on joint paper, add it as a bowl topper, or simply dab the Badder on its own. This flavor features the right amount of sour on both the in and exhalation.
About this brand
Pacific Reserve
Our Hybrid Greenhouse is a state-of-the-art facility located in Monterey County. Free of salts, we grow each plant in its own pot of organic soil with organic nutrient using chemical-free pest control.
State License(s)
C11-0000136-LIC