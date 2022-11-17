About this product
Featuring a floral inhalation, Fatso explores minted fuel on the exhale. A cross of Legend OG and GMO cookies, Fatso was cultivated to elevate your mind into a thought-provoking cerebral high as it soothes aches and pains. Fatso tests at 33.69% THC with 40.64% total cannabinoids and it is worth noting consuming too much of this Indica Hybrid too quickly can over stimulate the mind more than relax your body.
Our Hybrid Greenhouse is a state-of-the-art facility located in Monterey County. Free of salts, we grow each plant in its own pot of organic soil with organic nutrient using chemical-free pest control.
