About this product
Happiness in a bottle. Parent strain, Flo, uplifts you from the grips of depression while washing you in stillness as The White works to quiet the noise, relax the mind and body, which ultimately leads to an alleviation of stress. Featuring a light earthy citrus flavor on both the in and exhalation.
Go with happiness, Friends.
Go with the Flow.
Go with happiness, Friends.
Go with the Flow.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Pacific Reserve
Our Hybrid Greenhouse is a state-of-the-art facility located in Monterey County. Free of salts, we grow each plant in its own pot of organic soil with organic nutrient using chemical-free pest control.
State License(s)
C11-0000136-LIC