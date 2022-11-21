About this product
This signature size features 0.7g of ground flower, hand tamped.
Go ahead and let Glue Mints lift your spirits into a state of bliss. Featuring a euphoric yet relaxed effect - thanks to GG4 x Kush Mints - Glue Mints is a sativa leaning strain that keeps you on the productive side. This Preroll has a sweet earthy inhale followed by a minty exhalation.
Go ahead and let Glue Mints lift your spirits into a state of bliss. Featuring a euphoric yet relaxed effect - thanks to GG4 x Kush Mints - Glue Mints is a sativa leaning strain that keeps you on the productive side. This Preroll has a sweet earthy inhale followed by a minty exhalation.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Pacific Reserve
Our Hybrid Greenhouse is a state-of-the-art facility located in Monterey County. Free of salts, we grow each plant in its own pot of organic soil with organic nutrient using chemical-free pest control.
State License(s)
C11-0000136-LIC