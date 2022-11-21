This signature size features 0.7g of ground flower, hand tamped.



Go ahead and let Glue Mints lift your spirits into a state of bliss. Featuring a euphoric yet relaxed effect - thanks to GG4 x Kush Mints - Glue Mints is a sativa leaning strain that keeps you on the productive side. This Preroll has a sweet earthy inhale followed by a minty exhalation.