About this product
7g of our preroll buds, preground.
This ground Quarter features the gassy aromatics of Banana Jack and the warm, fresh baked tropical terpenes of Maui Bread. Jack Bread is a uniquely uplifting experience; it melts away muscular pain, negative thoughts, feelings, and anxiety so your creative energy can flow. Jack Bread brings cerebral elevation that’s balanced by the buzzy body high.
This ground Quarter features the gassy aromatics of Banana Jack and the warm, fresh baked tropical terpenes of Maui Bread. Jack Bread is a uniquely uplifting experience; it melts away muscular pain, negative thoughts, feelings, and anxiety so your creative energy can flow. Jack Bread brings cerebral elevation that’s balanced by the buzzy body high.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Pacific Reserve
Our Hybrid Greenhouse is a state-of-the-art facility located in Monterey County. Free of salts, we grow each plant in its own pot of organic soil with organic nutrient using chemical-free pest control.
State License(s)
C11-0000136-LIC