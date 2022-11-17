About this product
Munchie monster. This Indica leaning hybrid is a euphoric experience that comes on quick. Lava Cake was created to crush nausea, pain, and joint swelling thanks to parent genetics Thin Mint which is crossed with Grape Pie. An expected earthy minted flavor on the inhale, Lava Cake is loved by gas heads for its soured exhalation. Grab some snacks and settle in for movie night, the body relaxation is couch-locky.
Our Hybrid Greenhouse is a state-of-the-art facility located in Monterey County. Free of salts, we grow each plant in its own pot of organic soil with organic nutrient using chemical-free pest control.
