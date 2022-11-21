This signature size features 0.7g of ground flower, hand tamped.



When you can't wait for calmness. Lava Chem works quickly to quiet the noise while it manages nausea and the discomforts associated with joint swelling. An expected pinch of pine on your inhale leads Lava Chem to a leaded, gassy exhalation, thanks to parent genetics Lava Cake and Chem.