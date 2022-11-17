About this product
Sugar
A lemon nose with a light flavor profile, Lemon Diesel features a sightly-melted sugar consistency, perfect for topping your bowl or dabbing on its own. Made from Pacific Reserve dry cannabis for a true #FromOurFarm experience.
A lemon nose with a light flavor profile, Lemon Diesel features a sightly-melted sugar consistency, perfect for topping your bowl or dabbing on its own. Made from Pacific Reserve dry cannabis for a true #FromOurFarm experience.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Pacific Reserve
Our Hybrid Greenhouse is a state-of-the-art facility located in Monterey County. Free of salts, we grow each plant in its own pot of organic soil with organic nutrient using chemical-free pest control.
State License(s)
C11-0000136-LIC