About this product
7g of our preroll buds, preground.
A sweet vanilla inhale with fresh mint on your exhalation, Maui Cookies is clear-headed and stimulating high. This sativa dominate hybrid features GSC and MPI which provides you with euphoric, focused energy. It’s a perfect pairing for outdoor activities, however, consume too much too quickly and you will experience loss of time.
About this brand
Pacific Reserve
Our Hybrid Greenhouse is a state-of-the-art facility located in Monterey County. Free of salts, we grow each plant in its own pot of organic soil with organic nutrient using chemical-free pest control.
State License(s)
C11-0000136-LIC