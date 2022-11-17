About this product
7g of our preroll buds, preground.
A sweet strain that begins with Maui Bread. Selected to melt away negative thoughts, feelings, and anxiety so you can enjoy an uplifted experience. Blended with the tropical terpenes of Dragon Fruit and a touch of vanilla, Maui Fruit, a sativa dominate hybrid, will make you sleepy if you consume too much too quickly.
Pacific Reserve
Our Hybrid Greenhouse is a state-of-the-art facility located in Monterey County. Free of salts, we grow each plant in its own pot of organic soil with organic nutrient using chemical-free pest control.
C11-0000136-LIC