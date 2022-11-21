This signature size features 0.7g of ground flower, hand tamped.



A true Hybrid with pungent, gassy terpenes, Meat Breath is a fast acting strain. The effects come on quick providing an uplifted mood followed by deep body relaxation. This cross of Meatloaf and Mendo Breath has a reputation for helping those with chronic pain. Novice consumers should know, consuming too much too quickly will have you sleeping soundly.