This signature size features 0.7g of ground flower, hand tamped.
Quickly Pacific Flow will uplift you from depression into a state of happiness. Parent genetic Flow quiets noise and provides a sense of stillness so Pacific OG amps the euphoria that mingles with total body relaxation. Pacific Flow is an indica dominate hybrid that features a light citrus inhale with an earthy gas exhalation.
Pacific Reserve
Our Hybrid Greenhouse is a state-of-the-art facility located in Monterey County. Free of salts, we grow each plant in its own pot of organic soil with organic nutrient using chemical-free pest control.
C11-0000136-LIC