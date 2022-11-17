Mai Tai



Pacific Sunrise in Mai Tai, is our sweeter Sativa experience featuring natural flavors of pineapple mango. Each of the Gummies contain 10mg of cannabis and each vessel contains (10) Gummies. Individually, they are the thickness of 4 quarters by the diameter of 1, making them very easy to cut and consume. Vegan, Gluten-Free, Natural-Flavors, Organic, FromOurFarm.