Mai Tai
Pacific Sunrise in Mai Tai, is our sweeter Sativa experience featuring natural flavors of pineapple mango. Each of the Gummies contain 10mg of cannabis and each vessel contains (10) Gummies. Individually, they are the thickness of 4 quarters by the diameter of 1, making them very easy to cut and consume. Vegan, Gluten-Free, Natural-Flavors, Organic, FromOurFarm.
Pacific Reserve
Our Hybrid Greenhouse is a state-of-the-art facility located in Monterey County. Free of salts, we grow each plant in its own pot of organic soil with organic nutrient using chemical-free pest control.
C11-0000136-LIC