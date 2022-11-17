This Sativa in Sour Apple is naturally flavored with the tart taste of green apple for the perfect pucker.



Each Pacific Reserve Gummie is the thickness of 4 quarters and the diameter of 1, making them very easy to cut and consume, Plus, Pacific Reserve Gummies do not stick to dental work. While each Gummie is 10mg, we recommend you start with 5mg, first and see how you feel in a hour before taking more. Beginners or those with a lower tolerance should start with food in their stomach.