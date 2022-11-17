Pacific Sunsets in Mai Tai, features the sweet taste of pineapple mango. This flavor profile was selected after our tropical strain of the same name.



Each Gummie is the thickness of 4 quarters and the diameter of 1, making them very easy to cut and chew; these Gummies do not stick to dental work.

While each Gummie is 10mg of THC, we recommend you start with 5mg, first and see how you feel in a hour before taking more. Beginners or those with a lower tolerance should start with food in their stomach.



NOTE: The INDICA Gummies have added CBN for a true effect of sedation.