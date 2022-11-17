About this product
A quarter, rolled.
10 x 0.7g prerolled joints.
Uplifting, this preroll features distinct pineapple aromatics on the inhale and sweetened diesel with each exhalation. Pineapple Sundae releases you from the tight grip of anxiety and depression, by relaxes your mind and body. Pineapple x Sundae Driver delivers a sativa dominate experience.
About this brand
Pacific Reserve
Our Hybrid Greenhouse is a state-of-the-art facility located in Monterey County. Free of salts, we grow each plant in its own pot of organic soil with organic nutrient using chemical-free pest control.
State License(s)
C11-0000136-LIC