About this product
A sweet inhale with an earthy exhalation that features a touch of fuel on the back of your tongue. Its Slurridawg, our latest addition to the crumble-infused preroll collection. Slurridawg features .7g of Chem crossed with Slurricane for a sativa based hybrid that is rolled with .3g of Crumble which is even dispersed throughout the rice paper cone for a 100% Pacific Reserve experience.
About this brand
Pacific Reserve
Our Hybrid Greenhouse is a state-of-the-art facility located in Monterey County. Free of salts, we grow each plant in its own pot of organic soil with organic nutrient using chemical-free pest control.
State License(s)
C11-0000136-LIC