About this product
This signature size features 0.7g of ground flower, hand tamped.
With Snow Bunny’s sweetened mint on the inhale and crisp wintergreen terpenes on each exhalation, we present Snow Mints, a sativa leaning hybrid build to dull pain and discomfort. Crossed with True Mints, this preroll can quickly make you lose track of time.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Pacific Reserve
Our Hybrid Greenhouse is a state-of-the-art facility located in Monterey County. Free of salts, we grow each plant in its own pot of organic soil with organic nutrient using chemical-free pest control.
State License(s)
C11-0000136-LIC