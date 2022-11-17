About this product
A prolific petrol profile, Sour 2.0 has an inhalation which is doused in lemon’d gasoline but it’s the backcross of Sour Diesel that presents an unexpected touch of tart berry on each exhale. A head to toe high that begins in that order, Sour 2.0 is a powerful Sativa with long lasting effects.
Our Hybrid Greenhouse is a state-of-the-art facility located in Monterey County. Free of salts, we grow each plant in its own pot of organic soil with organic nutrient using chemical-free pest control.
