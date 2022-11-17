About this product
A quarter, rolled.
10 x 0.7g prerolled joints.
This tropical takeover begins with expected flavors of papaya and banana and finishes with familiar citrus terpenes of lemon, lime, and gas. Tropana, a bright blend of Tropaya crossed with Banana Jack, is a sativa dominate hybrid. Grown in the Pacific Reserve Nursery, this is an uplifting strain that provides you with a clear-headed, focused high. It’s one that stops stress and washes you over with happiness.
About this brand
Pacific Reserve
Our Hybrid Greenhouse is a state-of-the-art facility located in Monterey County. Free of salts, we grow each plant in its own pot of organic soil with organic nutrient using chemical-free pest control.
State License(s)
C11-0000136-LIC