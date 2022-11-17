About this product
This is True OG crossed with Kush Mints. Two potent parents with long lasting affects. Treat yourself to True Mints, an Indica leaning hybrid that provides a focused head high. These uplifting effects induce a state of happiness. It’s pungent with a citrus pine inhale followed by sprigs of fresh mint on each exhalation. True Mints is an appetite simulator that quickly brings on the munchies.
Pacific Reserve
Our Hybrid Greenhouse is a state-of-the-art facility located in Monterey County. Free of salts, we grow each plant in its own pot of organic soil with organic nutrient using chemical-free pest control.
C11-0000136-LIC