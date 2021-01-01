About this product

Pacific Roots 10mg CBD Honey Sticks are the tastiest way to take CBD! The honey sticks can be eaten right out of the tube or added to drinks and foods. Pacific Roots keeps it simple and pure. For first time users, we recommend starting with one stick and building up. Pacific Roots Honey Sticks have non-detectable amounts of THC.



10 count CBD honey sticks per tube

10mg active CBD each stick, adding up to 100mg of active CBD per tube

Each CBD honey stick contains 5 grams of honey

USA organically grown hemp

USDA Farm Bill compliant containing non-detectable THC at 0.0%

All natural

No added fillers

Third-party tested for hemp compliance and purity

Non-GMO

CBDTQM certified, making our cannabidiol suppositories the highest quality on the market