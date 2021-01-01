About this product

Pacific Roots 100mg full spectrum CBD water-based personal lubricant delivers the “entourage effect” by packing a rich profile of cannabinoids, flavonoids, and terpenes into a smooth exotic CBD lube. This product is made with proprietary nanotized water soluble CBD. We’ve formulated for use during intercourse and personal application, giving an extra layer of comfort. Pacific Roots’ CBD water soluble lubricant is made with whole-plant, full-spectrum CBD that contains THC at or less than 0.3%.



1oz 100mg CBD full spectrum water-based personal lubricant in a black squeeze bottle

Uses nano water soluble CBD technology

CBD derived from USA organically grown hemp

USDA Farm Bill compliant containing THC at or less than 0.3%

No added fillers

Natural ingredients

Vegan

Manufactured in a certified cGMP facility

Sustainably farmed

Made in the USA

Third-party tested for hemp compliance and purity

Non-GMO

CBDTQM certified, making our cannabidiol lubricant the highest quality on the market