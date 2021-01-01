Pacific Roots
About this product
Pacific Roots 100mg full spectrum CBD water-based personal lubricant delivers the “entourage effect” by packing a rich profile of cannabinoids, flavonoids, and terpenes into a smooth exotic CBD lube. This product is made with proprietary nanotized water soluble CBD. We’ve formulated for use during intercourse and personal application, giving an extra layer of comfort. Pacific Roots’ CBD water soluble lubricant is made with whole-plant, full-spectrum CBD that contains THC at or less than 0.3%.
1oz 100mg CBD full spectrum water-based personal lubricant in a black squeeze bottle
Uses nano water soluble CBD technology
CBD derived from USA organically grown hemp
USDA Farm Bill compliant containing THC at or less than 0.3%
No added fillers
Natural ingredients
Vegan
Manufactured in a certified cGMP facility
Sustainably farmed
Made in the USA
Third-party tested for hemp compliance and purity
Non-GMO
CBDTQM certified, making our cannabidiol lubricant the highest quality on the market
