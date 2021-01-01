Pacific Roots
About this product
Pacific Roots offers a CBD/THC free hemp seed oil tincture. Hemp seed oil is renowned for its beneficial fatty acids and oils. It is a rich source of omega-6, omega-3, gamma-linolenic acid, vitamins B and D. Hemp seed oil can be applied topically or taken orally.
Available in a 30ml black glass tincture bottle
No THC
No CBD
Made from USA grown hemp seeds
Organic hemp oil
All natural
Vegan
No added fillers
Made in a certified GMP Laboratory
Third-party tested for hemp compliance and purity
Non-GMO
Made in the USA
CBDTQM certified, making our cannabidiol tincture the highest quality on the market
