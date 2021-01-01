About this product

Pacific Roots offers a CBD/THC free hemp seed oil tincture. Hemp seed oil is renowned for its beneficial fatty acids and oils. It is a rich source of omega-6, omega-3, gamma-linolenic acid, vitamins B and D. Hemp seed oil can be applied topically or taken orally.



Available in a 30ml black glass tincture bottle

No THC

No CBD

Made from USA grown hemp seeds

Organic hemp oil

All natural

Vegan

No added fillers

Made in a certified GMP Laboratory

Third-party tested for hemp compliance and purity

Non-GMO

Made in the USA

CBDTQM certified, making our cannabidiol tincture the highest quality on the market