Pacific Roots
Pacific Roots 60mg Intensity CBD Transdermal Patch provides a method to deliver CBD to targeted areas. The Intensity CBD Patch line contains our largest dose of CBD at 60mgs, along with 4% lidocaine! This transdermal CBD patch is a great fit for athletes and those looking for maximum comfort. Pacific Roots Intensity Line of cannabidiol patches are THC Free.
4 CBD transdermal patches per pouch
60mg Intensity CBD each, adding up to 240mg of active CBD per pouch
Patch size- 2.9” x 2.9”
Resealable package for convenience and use
Thin biocellulose construction
Hypoallergenic
Extended wear, up to 48 hours
CBD derived from USA organically grown hemp
USDA Farm Bill compliant containing non-detectable THC at 0.0%
All natural
No added fillers
Third-party tested for hemp compliance and purity
Non-GMO
Made in the USA
CBDTQM certified, making our cannabidiol patches the highest quality on the market
