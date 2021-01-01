Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Pacific Roots

Pacific Roots

INTENSITY TRANSDERMAL CBD PATCH

Buy Here

About this product

Pacific Roots 60mg Intensity CBD Transdermal Patch provides a method to deliver CBD to targeted areas. The Intensity CBD Patch line contains our largest dose of CBD at 60mgs, along with 4% lidocaine! This transdermal CBD patch is a great fit for athletes and those looking for maximum comfort. Pacific Roots Intensity Line of cannabidiol patches are THC Free.

4 CBD transdermal patches per pouch
60mg Intensity CBD each, adding up to 240mg of active CBD per pouch
Patch size- 2.9” x 2.9”
Resealable package for convenience and use
Thin biocellulose construction
Hypoallergenic
Extended wear, up to 48 hours
CBD derived from USA organically grown hemp
USDA Farm Bill compliant containing non-detectable THC at 0.0%
All natural
No added fillers
Third-party tested for hemp compliance and purity
Non-GMO
Made in the USA
CBDTQM certified, making our cannabidiol patches the highest quality on the market
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!