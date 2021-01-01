Pacific Roots
About this product
Pacific Roots 1500mg full spectrum CBD oil tincture is lemonade flavored. Our full spectrum CBD tincture is a delicious way to take CBD! This tincture delivers the entourage effect by packing a rich profile of full spectrum cannabinoids, flavonoids, and terpenes into a tasty and easy to use CBD tincture. We’ve formulated a high concentration of whole-plant, full-spectrum CBD that contains at or less than 0.3% total THC.
Available in a 30ml black glass tincture bottle
1500mg active full spectrum CBD tincture
50mg active full spectrum CBD per serving
USA organically grown hemp
USDA Farm Bill compliant containing THC at or below 0.3%
All natural
Vegan
No added fillers
Made in a certified GMP Laboratory
Third-party tested for hemp compliance and purity
Non-GMO
Made in the USA
CBDTQM certified, making our cannabidiol tincture the highest quality on the market
Available in a 30ml black glass tincture bottle
1500mg active full spectrum CBD tincture
50mg active full spectrum CBD per serving
USA organically grown hemp
USDA Farm Bill compliant containing THC at or below 0.3%
All natural
Vegan
No added fillers
Made in a certified GMP Laboratory
Third-party tested for hemp compliance and purity
Non-GMO
Made in the USA
CBDTQM certified, making our cannabidiol tincture the highest quality on the market
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!