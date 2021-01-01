About this product

Pacific Roots 1500mg full spectrum CBD oil tincture is lemonade flavored. Our full spectrum CBD tincture is a delicious way to take CBD! This tincture delivers the entourage effect by packing a rich profile of full spectrum cannabinoids, flavonoids, and terpenes into a tasty and easy to use CBD tincture. We’ve formulated a high concentration of whole-plant, full-spectrum CBD that contains at or less than 0.3% total THC.



Available in a 30ml black glass tincture bottle

1500mg active full spectrum CBD tincture

50mg active full spectrum CBD per serving

USA organically grown hemp

USDA Farm Bill compliant containing THC at or below 0.3%

All natural

Vegan

No added fillers

Made in a certified GMP Laboratory

Third-party tested for hemp compliance and purity

Non-GMO

Made in the USA

CBDTQM certified, making our cannabidiol tincture the highest quality on the market