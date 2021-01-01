About this product

Pacific Roots 75mg Pleasure CBD Suppositories deliver a strong dose of full spectrum cannabidiol (CBD) to your most sensitive areas. These hemp suppositories can be taken safely vaginally or rectally as recommended by your healthcare provider. We’ve formulated for optimal absorption and targeted delivery for your most intimate moments. These Pacific Roots Pleasure cannabidiol suppositories include trace amounts of THC at or below the legal limits.



Available in a 5 count CBD suppository pack

75mg active CBD each adding to 375mg of active CBD per box

25mg magnesium each CBD suppository

USA organically grown hemp

USDA Farm Bill compliant containing THC at or below 0.3%

All natural

No added fillers

Made in a certified pharmacy

Third-party tested for hemp compliance and purity

Non-GMO

CBDTQM certified, making our cannabidiol suppositories the highest quality on the market