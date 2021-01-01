Pacific Roots
Pacific Roots 75mg Pleasure CBD Suppositories deliver a strong dose of full spectrum cannabidiol (CBD) to your most sensitive areas. These hemp suppositories can be taken safely vaginally or rectally as recommended by your healthcare provider. We’ve formulated for optimal absorption and targeted delivery for your most intimate moments. These Pacific Roots Pleasure cannabidiol suppositories include trace amounts of THC at or below the legal limits.
Available in a 5 count CBD suppository pack
75mg active CBD each adding to 375mg of active CBD per box
25mg magnesium each CBD suppository
USA organically grown hemp
USDA Farm Bill compliant containing THC at or below 0.3%
All natural
No added fillers
Made in a certified pharmacy
Third-party tested for hemp compliance and purity
Non-GMO
CBDTQM certified, making our cannabidiol suppositories the highest quality on the market
