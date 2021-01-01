About this product

Pacific Roots 50mg Wellness CBD suppositories deliver cannabidiol (CBD) to your most sensitive areas. The hemp suppositories can be taken safely vaginally or rectally as recommended by your healthcare provider. We’ve formulated for optimal absorption and targeted delivery. Just what you need, nothing else. This Pacific Roots Wellness Line of cannabidiol suppositories are THC Free.



Available in 10 or 30 count CBD suppositories per pack

50mg active CBD each, adding up to 500mg or 1500mg of active CBD per box

25mg magnesium each CBD suppository

USA organically grown hemp

USDA Farm Bill compliant containing non-detectable THC at 0.0%

All natural

Vegan

No added fillers

Made in a certified pharmacy

Third-party tested for hemp compliance and purity

Non-GMO

Made in the USA

CBDTQM certified, making our cannabidiol suppositories the highest quality on the market