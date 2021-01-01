Pacific Roots
Pacific Roots 50mg Wellness CBD suppositories deliver cannabidiol (CBD) to your most sensitive areas. The hemp suppositories can be taken safely vaginally or rectally as recommended by your healthcare provider. We’ve formulated for optimal absorption and targeted delivery. Just what you need, nothing else. This Pacific Roots Wellness Line of cannabidiol suppositories are THC Free.
Available in 10 or 30 count CBD suppositories per pack
50mg active CBD each, adding up to 500mg or 1500mg of active CBD per box
25mg magnesium each CBD suppository
USA organically grown hemp
USDA Farm Bill compliant containing non-detectable THC at 0.0%
All natural
Vegan
No added fillers
Made in a certified pharmacy
Third-party tested for hemp compliance and purity
Non-GMO
Made in the USA
CBDTQM certified, making our cannabidiol suppositories the highest quality on the market
