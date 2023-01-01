Blue Dream produces a balanced high, along with effects such as cerebral stimulation and full-body relaxation. Blue dream is high THC but low CBD percentage, making this potent strain a fan favorite of both novice and veteran cannabis consumers. In terms of flavor, Blue Dream is reported to smell and taste like bold sweet red berries. Medical marijuana patients often use Blue Dream to treat symptoms of depression, chronic pain, and nausea. Blue Dream blooms into a short, dark-green bushy plant that produces chunky pungent blue-hued flowers.



The highest quality greenhouse Pacific Stone flower produced and declared by our quality growers, now in one-eighth (3.5g) glass jars to preserve flower structure, deliver embracing aromas, robust flavors, and provide a consistent experience. Our team of cultivators select only a small amount of the highest quality premium flower for this distinguished High End Collection.

