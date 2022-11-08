About this product
The aromas of Blueberry Muffin are exactly what you imagine; The smell of fresh baked goods with hints of blueberry, vanilla, and everything sweet. With a creamy finish and the perfect relaxing but uplifting high.
One hundred percent Premium California Cannabis that comes in four different sized pouches: 1/8th (3.5G), 1/4th (7G), ½ ounce (14G), and 1 ounce (28G). Our Dutch coastal greenhouses provide a consistent and controlled environment for our flower to thrive. A smile and consistent smoking experience in every bowl of Pacific Stone’s Premium California Flower. We only sell what our Pac Stone team grows and cures to bring you farm-direct California cannabis at an affordable price.
About this brand
Pacific Stone
Trusted quality and consistency, flavor and nose, availability and affordability. Greenhouse Grown in Santa Barbara County. Nothing is outsourced. 100% flower pre-rolls, premium flower, and full-spectrum single-source 1g sauce vaporizers.
State License(s)
CCL18-00001346