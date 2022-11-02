Dense and potent nugs that provide a sweet and savory experience. Creamy, and delicious with effects that will keep you in good spirits, laughing the night away or relaxing with your favorite ways to pass time. Like its name, it will keep you coming back for more!



One hundred percent Premium California Cannabis that comes in four different sized pouches: 1/8th (3.5G), 1/4th (7G), ½ ounce (14G), and 1 ounce (28G). Our Dutch coastal greenhouses provide a consistent and controlled environment for our flower to thrive. A smile and consistent smoking experience in every bowl of Pacific Stone’s Premium California Flower. We only sell what our Pac Stone team grows and cures to bring you farm-direct California cannabis at an affordable price.