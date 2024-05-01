Liberty - Beach Center
Liberty - Beach Center
dispensary
Medical & Recreational

Liberty - Beach Center

Gardena, CA
2276.6 miles away
About this dispensary

Liberty - Beach Center

Weekly Specials Garcia Hand Picked- Tour Packs two 1/8th for $40 Garcia Hand Picked - Infused Pre-Rolls three for $20 Farmer & Felon - 25% off Ounces ( while supplies last ) 5/26 - 5/30 Pure Beauty - 25% Off 5/25 - 6/30 Rose Delights - 25% Off March Perk Tier $250 Perk Tier = $25 Off $500 Perk Tier = $ 50 Off $750 Perk Tire = $ 75 Off BEACH Center Collective Dispensary specializes in providing the highest quality medical cannabis for South Bay residents of Manhattan Beach, Hermosa Beach, Redondo Beach, Torrance, Palos Verdes, Lawndale, Lomita, and other south bay cities. Recreational Customers: Please bring a valid form of ID verifying you are 21+ Medical Patients (18+): Must have recommendation each visit ** OPEN 9am-9pm 7 days a week!** Dispensary Features: +ADA Compliant +LGBTQ+ friendly +Passionate (and expert) budtenders +The hottest cannabis products from every top California grower processor and vendor

1115 W. 190th St. , Gardena, CA
Send a message
Call 3108214420
Visit website
License C12-0000193-LIC
ATMCash acceptedDebit cards acceptedStorefrontADA accessibleVeteran discountMedicalRecreational

Hours and Info (PT)

sunday
9am - 9pm
monday
9am - 9pm
tuesday
9am - 9pm
wednesday
9am - 9pm
thursday
9am - 9pm
friday
9am - 9pm
saturday
9am - 9pm

Photos of Liberty - Beach Center

Show all photos

100 Reviews of Liberty - Beach Center

4.7
Quality
4.6
Service
4.7
Atmosphere
