Gelato is an evenly balanced hybrid strain that produces a euphoric high accompanied by strong feelings of relaxation parallel to sitting on the west coast beach soaking up the warm sun rays. Gelato is sweet and features fruity and creamy flavors and aromas. This strain produces buds that bloom in dark purple hues and are illuminated by fiery orange hairs and a sparkling white coating of crystal resin.



The Premium Pacific Stone Pre-Rolls you know and love in our top-selling signature strains, now, infused with highly potent THCa Diamonds extracted from our greenhouse flower. Each pack comes with 7 Diamond Infused Pre-Rolls perfect for igniting a pack with friends at any time of day. We only sell what our Pac Stone team grows and cures to bring you farm-direct California cannabis at an affordable price.

