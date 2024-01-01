Pacific Stone | GMO S1 Indica Flower (28g)

by Pacific Stone
  • Photo of Pacific Stone | GMO S1 Indica Flower (28g)

GMO S1 is a indica cannabis strain that is known for its unique genetic heritage and potent effects. This strain is a cross between GMO (Chemdawg x Tres Dawg) and a rare Afghani landrace strain, and is considered to be one of the most unique and potent strains available. In terms of its history, GMO S1 is a relatively new strain that is believed to have been first bred by the seed bank, Humboldt Seed Company. Its parent strains, GMO and the Afghani landrace, are both well-known and highly regarded, making GMO S1 a popular choice for those who are looking for a powerful strain. The effects of GMO S1 are often described as intense and well-rounded, offering a potent head high that is paired with a relaxing and calming body high. Many users report feeling euphoric and energetic after using GMO S1, with a boost of creativity and a clear head. In terms of its scientific properties, GMO S1 is a hybrid strain that has a relatively high THC content, ranging from 20-25% making it a popular choice among recreational users who are looking for a potent and long-lasting high. The aroma and flavors of GMO S1 are similar and are often described as pungent and diesel-like, with a hint of sweetness and earthiness.
One hundred percent Premium California Cannabis that comes in four different sized pouches: 1/8th (3.5G), 1/4th (7G), ½ ounce (14G), and 1 ounce (28G). Our Dutch coastal greenhouses provide a consistent and controlled environment for our flower to thrive. A smile and consistent smoking experience in every bowl of Pacific Stone’s Premium California Flower. We only sell what our Pac Stone team grows and cures to bring you farm-direct California cannabis at an affordable price.

Check out our website: www.pacificstonebrand.com

Trusted quality and consistency, flavor and nose, availability and affordability. Greenhouse Grown located in the central coast. Nothing is outsourced. 100% flower pre-rolls, flower-derived THCa Diamond Infused pre-rolls, and premium flower.

License(s)

  • CA, US: CCL18-00001346
