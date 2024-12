Embrace the heart of the 805 with 805 Glue, a strain that captures the essence of the Central Coast’s rich cannabis culture. Born from a blend of Gorilla Glue #4 and the local gem Chems Sister, this hybrid brings a touch of the region’s charm to every puff. Its sticky, resinous buds deliver a well-rounded high that boosts your mood and creativity while offering a soothing relaxation perfect for any time of day. With 805 Glue, you're not just enjoying a top-5 selling strain; you’re savoring a piece of the 805’s heritage and spirit.



Pacific Stone Slims offer the perfect blend of quality and convenience for those who value a premium smoking experience on the go. Each Slim is carefully crafted from 100% California greenhouse-grown premium flower, ensuring that every puff delivers the freshness and potency you expect. Grown in sustainable greenhouses, our flower benefits from a clean and controlled environment, resulting in a product that is as eco-friendly as it is high-quality. The Slims' smaller size not only makes them ideal for discreet smoking but also intensifies the vibrant flavor profiles of each strain, turning every session into a unique and enjoyable experience. Whether you're out exploring or unwinding after a long day, the Slims 20-pack is your go-to choice for a convenient, flavorful, and environmentally conscious smoke.

