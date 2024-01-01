Discover the allure of Wedding Cake, a top-5 selling strain since 2019 and celebrated for its delightful qualities! This indica-hybrid, a blend of Triangle Kush and Animal Mints, enchants with its sweet, creamy flavor that perfectly matches its name. Each dense, resinous bud sparkles with a frosty layer of trichomes, showcasing a stunning range of greens with touches of purple and pink. Expect a burst of happiness and energy that smoothly transitions into a soothing, sedative body high. Whether you're winding down or enjoying a laid-back evening, Wedding Cake provides a reliable, feel-good experience that feels like home.



Pacific Stone Slims offer the perfect blend of quality and convenience for those who value a premium smoking experience on the go. Each Slim is carefully crafted from 100% California greenhouse-grown premium flower, ensuring that every puff delivers the freshness and potency you expect. Grown in sustainable greenhouses, our flower benefits from a clean and controlled environment, resulting in a product that is as eco-friendly as it is high-quality. The Slims' smaller size not only makes them ideal for discreet smoking but also intensifies the vibrant flavor profiles of each strain, turning every session into a unique and enjoyable experience. Whether you're out exploring or unwinding after a long day, the Slims 20-pack is your go-to choice for a convenient, flavorful, and environmentally conscious smoke.

read more