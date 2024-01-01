Pacific Stone | Cereal Milk Hybrid High End Jar (3.5g)

by Pacific Stone
THC —CBD —

About this product

Dense and potent nugs that provide a sweet and savory experience. Creamy, and delicious with effects that will keep you in good spirits, laughing the night away or relaxing with your favorite ways to pass time. Like its name, it will keep you coming back for more!

The highest quality greenhouse Pacific Stone flower produced and declared by our quality growers, now in one-eighth (3.5g) glass jars to preserve flower structure, deliver embracing aromas, robust flavors, and provide a consistent experience. Our team of cultivators select only a small amount of the highest quality premium flower for this distinguished High End Collection.

About this brand

Logo for the brand Pacific Stone
Pacific Stone
Check out our website: www.pacificstonebrand.com

Trusted quality and consistency, flavor and nose, availability and affordability. Greenhouse Grown located in the central coast. Nothing is outsourced. 100% flower pre-rolls, flower-derived THCa Diamond Infused pre-rolls, and premium flower.

License(s)

  • CA, US: CCL18-00001346
