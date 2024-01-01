Dense and potent nugs that provide a sweet and savory experience. Creamy, and delicious with effects that will keep you in good spirits, laughing the night away or relaxing with your favorite ways to pass time. Like its name, it will keep you coming back for more!
The highest quality greenhouse Pacific Stone flower produced and declared by our quality growers, now in one-eighth (3.5g) glass jars to preserve flower structure, deliver embracing aromas, robust flavors, and provide a consistent experience. Our team of cultivators select only a small amount of the highest quality premium flower for this distinguished High End Collection.
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Trusted quality and consistency, flavor and nose, availability and affordability. Greenhouse Grown located in the central coast. Nothing is outsourced. 100% flower pre-rolls, flower-derived THCa Diamond Infused pre-rolls, and premium flower.