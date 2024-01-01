Meet GMO, the heavy-hitting indica strain that’s as unique as it is potent. This powerhouse is a cross between GMO (Chemdawg x Tres Dawg) and a rare Afghani landrace, delivering a strong, well-rounded high that combines a potent cerebral buzz with deep, calming body relaxation. With high THC levels soaring, GMO’s pungent diesel aroma and earthy flavors are perfect for those who crave an intense and unforgettable experience. Get ready to be knocked off your feet—this strain is a must-try for any cannabis connoisseur seeking something truly special.



Experience a new level of smoking with Pacific Stone's Diamond Infused Pre-Rolls. These pre-rolls combine high-quality flower with powerful potency. Each pre-roll contains THCA diamonds, which are created through precise temperature and pressure manipulation to produce strong crystalline structures that deliver a potent high. The THCA diamonds are mixed with our premium greenhouse-grown whole flower, ensuring a consistent and robust smoking experience with every puff. The infusion process guarantees that you still taste the true flavor profiles of our expertly cured flower. Whether sharing with friends or enjoying alone, these pre-rolls are an excellent choice for those looking for a potent and refined smoking experience. Be aware that the effects may linger and take a few hours to wear off completely, providing a lasting high.

