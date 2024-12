Pacific Stone Premium Pre-rolls are crafted for those who appreciate quality and consistency in every puff. Unlike typical pre-rolls, these are packed exclusively with 100% greenhouse-grown flower—just pure, potent goodness. Our sustainable greenhouses ensure that each strain is grown with the utmost care, capturing the full flavor and potency that only farm-direct California cannabis can offer. Whether you’re sparking up with friends or enjoying a solo session, these pre-rolls deliver a smooth and satisfying smoke every time. With a variety of strains to suit any mood, and an affordable price that doesn’t compromise on quality, Pacific Stone Pre-rolls are your go-to choice for a truly premium experience.



Meet GMO, the heavy-hitting indica strain that’s as unique as it is potent. This powerhouse is a cross between GMO (Chemdawg x Tres Dawg) and a rare Afghani landrace, delivering a strong, well-rounded high that combines a potent cerebral buzz with deep, calming body relaxation. With high THC levels soaring, GMO’s pungent diesel aroma and earthy flavors are perfect for those who crave an intense and unforgettable experience. Get ready to be knocked off your feet—this strain is a must-try for any cannabis connoisseur seeking something truly special.

