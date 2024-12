Meet GMO, the heavy-hitting indica strain that’s as unique as it is potent. This powerhouse is a cross between GMO (Chemdawg x Tres Dawg) and a rare Afghani landrace, delivering a strong, well-rounded high that combines a potent cerebral buzz with deep, calming body relaxation. With high THC levels soaring, GMO’s pungent diesel aroma and earthy flavors are perfect for those who crave an intense and unforgettable experience. Get ready to be knocked off your feet—this strain is a must-try for any cannabis connoisseur seeking something truly special.



Pacific Stone’s Premium Sugar Shake offers more than just value—it’s a fresh and potent option that’s perfect for those who love rolling their own. Sourced sustainably from whole flowers grown in our clean coastal greenhouses, this sugar shake preserves the trichomes, ensuring a richer, more flavorful experience. The convenient fold-over pouch makes it easy to roll straight from the package, whether you’re sparking up a joint or experimenting with some infused cooking. At just $30 for a half-ounce, complete with 40 rolling papers and filters, it’s the best deal in the game for quality you can trust.

