Looking for a truly satisfying experience? Look no further than Pacific Stone Hybrid Blend Blunts. These blunts are made from two high-quality greenhouse-grown whole flowers, offering a smooth smoke and a slow burn. The delicious aroma of fresh grapefruit and flowery undertones dance across your palate with every draw. Our world-renowned hybrid strains create a potent high unlike any other, with waves of euphoria leading to a cozy calmness. These Hybrid Blend Blunts are perfect for unwinding anytime, day or night.
Trusted quality and consistency, flavor and nose, availability and affordability. Greenhouse Grown located in the central coast. Nothing is outsourced. 100% flower pre-rolls, flower-derived THCa Diamond Infused pre-rolls, and premium flower.