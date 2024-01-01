Pacific Stone | Hybrid Blend Blunt 2-Pack (3.5g)

by Pacific Stone
Looking for a truly satisfying experience? Look no further than Pacific Stone Hybrid Blend Blunts. These blunts are made from two high-quality greenhouse-grown whole flowers, offering a smooth smoke and a slow burn. The delicious aroma of fresh grapefruit and flowery undertones dance across your palate with every draw. Our world-renowned hybrid strains create a potent high unlike any other, with waves of euphoria leading to a cozy calmness. These Hybrid Blend Blunts are perfect for unwinding anytime, day or night.

Check out our website: www.pacificstonebrand.com

Trusted quality and consistency, flavor and nose, availability and affordability. Greenhouse Grown located in the central coast. Nothing is outsourced. 100% flower pre-rolls, flower-derived THCa Diamond Infused pre-rolls, and premium flower.

  • CA, US: CCL18-00001346
