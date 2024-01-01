(75% 805 Glue / 25% Cereal Milk)



If you are looking for an experience that checks all the boxes, then look no further than Pacific Stone Hybrid Slims. Enjoy the delicious aroma of fresh grapefruit coupled with flowery undertones that will dance across your palate with every draw. A combination of our local giant, 805 Glue, with the world-renowned Cereal Milk creating a potent high like no other. Expect waves of euphoria that lead to a cozy calmness, these Hybrid Blend Slims are perfect for unwinding any time day or night.

