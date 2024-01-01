Experience the best of California's greenhouse-grown cannabis with Pacific Stone Variety 3-Packs. Each pack offers a curated selection of three premium, 100% California-grown flower strains, thoughtfully rolled into individual 1-gram pre-rolls. Sustainably cultivated in our eco-friendly greenhouses, these strains offer both quality and environmental responsibility.



Includes:

805 Glue

Experience the essence of the Central Coast with 805 Glue, a hybrid blending Gorilla Glue #4 and Chems Sister. Its sticky buds offer a mood-boosting, creative high with soothing relaxation, capturing the spirit of the 805 in every puff. With 805 Glue, you're not just enjoying a top-5 selling strain; you’re savoring a piece of the 805’s heritage and spirit.



Kush Mints

Kush Mints, a hybrid of Bubba Kush and Animal Mintz, offers dense, frosty buds with a minty-sweet flavor. Its high THC levels deliver deep relaxation and a mood boost, perfect for unwinding or enhancing social moments.



Cereal Milk

Cereal Milk, a hybrid of Snowman and Kush Mints, delivers a sweet, cereal-like flavor and frosty buds. Its balanced high combines relaxing body effects with an uplifting head buzz, perfect for unwinding or easing stress. Enjoy its playful flavor and nostalgic vibe!

