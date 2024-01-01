Indulge in the simple pleasures of smoking two high-quality artisanal blunts made from greenhouse-grown whole flower. The Pacific Stone Indica Blend Blunts contain classic Indica strains and provide one of the most satisfying Indica experiences. You can expect a pleasant vanilla aroma with a hint of garlic on each exhale. Let this legendary combination carry you off to a cozy dreamland every night. Keep these Indica Blend Blunts close by for a truly enjoyable experience. These blunts offer a smooth smoking experience with a slow burn, allowing you to relax in style.

