Pacific Stone | Indica Blend Blunt 2-Pack (3.5g)

by Pacific Stone
THC —CBD —

About this product

Indulge in the simple pleasures of smoking two high-quality artisanal blunts made from greenhouse-grown whole flower. The Pacific Stone Indica Blend Blunts contain classic Indica strains and provide one of the most satisfying Indica experiences. You can expect a pleasant vanilla aroma with a hint of garlic on each exhale. Let this legendary combination carry you off to a cozy dreamland every night. Keep these Indica Blend Blunts close by for a truly enjoyable experience. These blunts offer a smooth smoking experience with a slow burn, allowing you to relax in style.

About this brand

Logo for the brand Pacific Stone
Pacific Stone
Check out our website: www.pacificstonebrand.com

Trusted quality and consistency, flavor and nose, availability and affordability. Greenhouse Grown located in the central coast. Nothing is outsourced. 100% flower pre-rolls, flower-derived THCa Diamond Infused pre-rolls, and premium flower.

License(s)

  • CA, US: CCL18-00001346
