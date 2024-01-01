Experience the best of California's greenhouse-grown cannabis with Pacific Stone Variety 3-Packs. Each pack offers a curated selection of three premium, 100% California-grown flower strains, thoughtfully rolled into individual 1-gram pre-rolls. Sustainably cultivated in our eco-friendly greenhouses, these strains offer both quality and environmental responsibility.



Includes:

Wedding Cake

Discover Wedding Cake, a top-5 strain since 2019, loved for its sweet, creamy flavor and stunning buds. This indica-hybrid blend of Triangle Kush and Animal Mints delivers a burst of happiness and energy, followed by a relaxing body high. Perfect for unwinding, it’s a feel-good experience that feels like home.



GMO

Meet GMO, a potent indica strain known for its strong cerebral buzz and deep body relaxation. A cross of Chemdawg, Tres Dawg, and a rare Afghani landrace, GMO delivers high THC levels with a pungent diesel aroma and earthy flavors. Perfect for those seeking an intense, unforgettable experience.



PR OG

Private Reserve (PR) OG combines OG Kush and a rare Puerto Rican Landrace for a powerful, calming high that's both euphoric and soothing. With rich aromas and robust THC levels, PR OG offers a standout indica experience perfect for relaxation.

