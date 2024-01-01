Experience the best of California's greenhouse-grown cannabis with Pacific Stone Variety 3-Packs. Each pack offers a curated selection of three premium, 100% California-grown flower strains, thoughtfully rolled into individual 1-gram pre-rolls. Sustainably cultivated in our eco-friendly greenhouses, these strains offer both quality and environmental responsibility.



Includes:

Wedding Cake

Discover Wedding Cake, a top-5 strain since 2019, loved for its sweet, creamy flavor and stunning buds. This indica-hybrid blend of Triangle Kush and Animal Mints delivers a burst of happiness and energy, followed by a relaxing body high. Perfect for unwinding, it’s a feel-good experience that feels like home.



Blue Dream

Pacific Stone’s Blue Dream has been a top seller since 2019, offering a balanced sativa high that boosts mood and sparks creativity. Its sweet red berry flavor and cerebral stimulation make it perfect for daytime use. Loved by both beginners and pros, this strain’s beautiful blue-hued flowers are as impressive as its effects.



805 Glue

Experience the essence of the Central Coast with 805 Glue, a hybrid blending Gorilla Glue #4 and Chems Sister. Its sticky buds offer a mood-boosting, creative high with soothing relaxation, capturing the spirit of the 805 in every puff. With 805 Glue, you're not just enjoying a top-5 selling strain; you’re savoring a piece of the 805’s heritage and spirit.

